Greenville holds 37th National Minority Enterprise Development Week

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Greenville leaders are working to get people to show support for minority-owned businesses.

Monday is the first day of the 37th National Minority Enterprise Development Week.

In Greenville, the five day effort pushes to honor success in local business developments.

“What we’re trying to do is make sure we keep them looped in. Make sure they understand resources available to them and provide them with available resources to help them with what’s going on during the pandemic and post-pandemic,” said Greenville Minority and Women Business Coordinator Ferdinand Rouse.

This year’s theme is ‘Incubate to Accelerate’, and focuses on plans to help people and their businesses during COVID-19.

“This is a diverse community and Greenville is also an inclusive community. So, to make sure we highlight those diverse firms, those women-owned firms, and the resources we have for them is very important to make sure our economy grows and that everybody feels apart of this local economy,” said Rouse.

