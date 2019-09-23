Greenville kicks off Minority Economic Development Week

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — All week long the City of Greenville is celebrating minority and women-owned businesses during Minority Economic Development week.

City officials are hoping this week will help residents recognize the impact of minority and women-owned businesses in the local economy.

Some local business owners know how difficult it can be to get started.

“Quite often we become creatures of habit. We continue to go to the same people we go to, or maybe the same people our parents went to as opposed to looking beyond that,” said Mark Woodson, owner of 5 Prime Media Group.

Woodson the other business owners are all participating in MED week, to highlight the impacts of local minority-owned businesses, and help them grow.

“As they grow, so does our economy. A lot of businesses are the backbone of our society, they’re our neighbors, our friends, so, we make sure they have access toa ll the benefits and all the resources that we have available here, and make sure everybody grows,” said Ferdinand Rouse, MWBE Coordinator.

The week features discussions, networking lunches, and opportunities for business owners to exchange ideas.

“Minorities are a large segment of this city. We represent a third of the population, and because we’re a third we need to have a comparable presence in the business community,” said Woodson.

However, some say one week isn’t enough.

“What service do we provide to them on an ongoing basis? How can we help them throughout the year? What other education, knowledge-based support can we give these individuals,” said Woodson.

City officials tell WNCT while they’re excited about this week’s events, the real key to success is for residents to celebrate and visit these businesses all year long.

For more information on MED week, you can click here.