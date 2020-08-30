Greenville law enforcement apprehends shooting suspects after chase

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Officers and deputies in Greenville tracked down three suspects accused of firing a gun in to a group of people.

Around noon, GPD officers were dispatched to Kristin and Shiloh Drive in reference to a shooting.

Officers say a black Mercedes pulled up to a group of people talking and at least one of the individuals jumped out of the car and began firing into the crowd.

Dispatchers were able to collect a license plate number for the vehicle by looking at the city’s cameras in the area.

Within 10 minutes of the call, Pitt County Sheriff’s deputies located the vehicle and attempted to pull the car over, but the vehicle did not stop.

Deputies chased after the vehicle until it stopped in the area of Taberna Drive and Davenport Farm Road.

All three suspects tired to run away.

Travis John Kenerly, 22, was caught by Pitt County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Keno.

The other two suspects, Zyquan Howard, 23, and Aaron A’Trell Panton, 22, were found hiding in a nearby storage shed.

All three suspects are from Greenville.

Kenerly was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Howard and Panton are at the Pitt County Detention Center facing multiple charges including: going armed to the terror of the public, discharging a weapon in city limits, and altering or removing a serial number from a firearm.

GPD is thanking the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office and the Winterville Police Department for their assistance in making the arrests.