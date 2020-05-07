Greenville man arrested following drug sales investigation

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) On Thursday, the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit completed a month-long drug sales investigation.

At approximately 9:30 a.n. detectives conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle on Greenville Boulevard at Evans Street and 46 year old Michael Anthony Manning of Greenville was arrested.

Manning was served with warrants alleging:

Conspiracy to Sell/Deliver Cocaine

Maintain a Dwelling for the Sale of Controlled Substance

Obtaining Property by False Pretense

He remains in the custody of the Pitt County Detention Center under a $25,000 bond.