Greenville man arrested following sexual assault involving minor

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) On Saturday, May 2, the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a sexual assault involving a minor that occurred in separate locations in Pitt County and within the city limits of Greenville.

Following an extensive investigation, detectives issued warrants for 33-year-old Trevor White of Greenville with the following charges:

  • Felony indecent liberties with a child
  • Felony secret peeping
  • Sexual Battery

White was arrested in Greene County on Tuesday, May 12.

He was released on a $25,000 bond. 

