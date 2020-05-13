Greenville man arrested following sexual assault involving minor

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) On Saturday, May 2, the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a sexual assault involving a minor that occurred in separate locations in Pitt County and within the city limits of Greenville.

Following an extensive investigation, detectives issued warrants for 33-year-old Trevor White of Greenville with the following charges:

Felony indecent liberties with a child

Felony secret peeping

Sexual Battery

White was arrested in Greene County on Tuesday, May 12.

He was released on a $25,000 bond.