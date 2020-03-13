Greenville man arrested for attempted murder

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) A Greenville man was arrested for attempted murder.

On Thursday, at approximately 8:39 a.m. deputies from the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence located 1341 B’ Barbeque Road to investigate a reported assault.

Deputies said they located an adult6 victim with significant injuries and the victim will remain unnamed at this time.

48-year-old Anthony Oxendine of Greenville was arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder.

He is currently in the Pitt County Detention Center under a $1,000,000 bond.

This incident is still under investigation.