Greenville man arrested for felony stalking

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) A Greenville man was arrested for felony stalking.

Detectives with the Greenville Police Department’s Special Victims Unit have arrested and charged 34-year-old Jonathan Matthew Claiborne with three counts of felony stalking.

Claiborne, who resides in Greenville, was located and arrested on August 8 at a relative’s home in Granville County.

He was booked in the Pitt County Detention Center under a $250,000 bond.

Since February of 2019, the Greenville Police Department has charged Claiborne with 25 offenses related to stalking and domestic violence protective order violations involving the same victim.

All of the charges are still pending.

The victim’s identity is being withheld for her own protection.