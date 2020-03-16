Live Now
Click here to watch the latest 9 On Your Side newscasts
1  of  10
Closings
Beaufort County Schools Christ Covenant School Edgecombe Community College Greenville Montessori School Hobgood Charter School Memorial Baptist Weekday / Greenville Nash Community College Pitt County Schools Sheppard Memorial Library Washington Montessori Public Charter School

Greenville man arrested for homicide

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Greenville man has been arrested in connection with a homicide that occurred earlier this month.

20-year-old Jamoni Keion Edwards has been charged with an open count of murder for the death of 20-year-old Kentrell Haddock.

Haddock was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound in the front yard of a residence in the 400 block of Pittman Drive on March 6th, 2020.

Detectives believe this was a targeted incident and the victim and suspect(s) and believed the two to be known to each other.

The case remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV