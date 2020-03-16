Greenville man arrested for homicide

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Greenville man has been arrested in connection with a homicide that occurred earlier this month.

20-year-old Jamoni Keion Edwards has been charged with an open count of murder for the death of 20-year-old Kentrell Haddock.

Haddock was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound in the front yard of a residence in the 400 block of Pittman Drive on March 6th, 2020.

Detectives believe this was a targeted incident and the victim and suspect(s) and believed the two to be known to each other.

The case remains under investigation.