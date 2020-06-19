Breaking News
Greenville man arrested for statutory rape gets $2 million bond

by: WNCT Staff

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) A Greenville man has been arrested for statutory rape.

On Thursday, June 18, detectives with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office were alerted to a juvenile female under the age of 15 who had been the victim of sexual assault by an adult male.

The investigation determined that 19-year-old Menfi Juarez Matias of Greenville had been in a sexual relationship with the victim for over ten months.

Matias was located by detectives and arrested on two counts of statutory rape of a child less than or equal to 15 years of age. 

He is being held in the Pitt County Detention Center under a $2,000,000 bond.

