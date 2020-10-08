Greenville man arrested on drug charges following traffic stop

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) A man was arrested on drug charges following a traffic stop in Pitt County.

On Tuesday, October 6 detectives with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit observed a Jeep Cherokee being operated in the Belvoir area by a subject who was known to them to have a suspended license.

Detectives initiated a traffic stop to investigate.

The driver was identified as Christopher Todd Hahn, 25, of Greenville.

Hahn was found to be in possession of crack cocaine and items to aid in the consumption of crack cocaine.

Hahn was arrested and booked into the Pitt County Detention Center on the charges of possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was ordered held on a $10,000 bond.