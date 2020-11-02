Greenville man arrested on drug, child abuse charges following search warrant

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) A man was arrested in Greenville on drug and child abuse charges after a search warrant was issued.

On October 30 detectives with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office, Special Operations Unit along with the deputies from the Patrol K9 Unit executed a search warrant on the residence located at 2219 Papa’s Place in Greenville.

Detectives seized heroin, approximately $500, and drug paraphernalia. 

During the search, two small children were located inside the residence.

Detectives had also served a search warrant on that same residence on July 14, 2020, which resulted in the arrest of Keithan Danmetrius Brown on the charges of Trafficking Heroin, Maintaining a Dwelling for the Sale of Controlled Substances, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia at that time.

Brown is being held in the Pitt County Detention Center under an $800,000 secured bond. 

34 year old Keithan Danmetrius Brown, 34 was charged with:

  • Possession with intent to sell/deliver heroin
  • Possess drug paraphernalia
  • Maintaining a dwelling for the sale of controlled substances
  • Two counts of child abuse
  • Violation of pretrial release

