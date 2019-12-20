Greenville man embezzled more than $100,000 from church, gets arrested

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) A Greenville man has been arrested after deputies said he embezzled $100,000 from a church.

On September 17, detectives with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office received a report of suspicious activity regarding the finances and eventual sale of Piney Grove Original Free Will Baptist Church.

During the three month investigation, multiple criminal offenses were uncovered.

Detectives said they found an improper pattern of activity in which more than $100,000 had been moved from the church’s accounts into the personal accounts of Armie Spencer Jr., 49, of Greenville, and into the accounts of International Galleries, a defunct business owned by Spencer.

The investigation also found that persons involved in the transfer of the church building and grounds, including Spencer, did so without the legal rights to transfer the property.

It was determined that the new occupants of the property were not involved in any criminal activity, nor were they aware that any such activity had occurred.

On Wednesday, Spencer was arrested.

He was charged with the felonies of obtaining property by false pretense (greater than $100,000), conspiracy to obtain property by false pretense, and embezzlement (greater than $100,000).

Spencer was sent to the Pitt County Detention Center under a $600,000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are expected.