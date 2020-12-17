Greenville man indicted for damaging government property in Greenville during George Floyd protests

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) – Alexander Pridgen of Greenville was indicted for damaging government property in Greenville during a protest over the death of Goerge Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

According to the Indictment, on May 31, 2020, Pridgen joined a group of people who were peacefully protesting in Greenville. The group of protesters walked past the federal bankruptcy court, located at 150 Reade Circle and Pridgen picked up a brick or brick-like object and hurled it through a ground floor window of the bankruptcy court.

Pridgen’s act of vandalism was captured on video by a peaceful protester, who was live-streaming the event on Facebook. Officials were able to identify Pridgen because of his involvement in another act of vandalism committed at the Greenville Police Station later in the evening of May 31, 2020, which was captured on video surveillance.

The damages caused to the ground floor window at the courts cost approximately $1,000. The single count charged in the indictment carries a statutory maximum potential penalty of 10 years in prison, and a maximum fine of $250,000.