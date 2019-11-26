Greenville man sentenced to prison for drug, gun offenses

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) A Greenville man has been sentenced to prison for drug and gun offenses, U.S. Attorney said.

United States Attorney Robert J. Higdon, Jr. announced that 39-year-old Demetrius Aushelle Suggs was sentenced to eight years in prison followed by five years of supervised release.

Suggs was named in an indictment filed on April 10 charging him with possession with intent to distribute a quantity of cocaine, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime; and possession of a firearm and ammunition by a felon.

On August 22, Suggs pleaded guilty to those charges.

According to the investigation, the Greenville Police Department encountered Suggs in his vehicle parked on the side of the road.

As the officers were speaking with Suggs, they observed a bag containing marijuana on the floorboard of the vehicle.

When the officers attempted to detain Suggs, he fled on foot.

After a brief chase, Suggs was detained and searched.

A search of Suggs and his vehicle led to the discovery of two bags containing 4.32 grams of cocaine and a loaded TEC-9 handgun with a high capacity magazine.

At the time of his arrest, Suggs had previously been convicted of several drug-related felonies in North Carolina.

The case is part of the United States Attorney’s Office’s Take Back North Carolina Initiative.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and the Greenville Police Department conducted the investigation.