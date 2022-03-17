RALEIGH, N.C. – William Ferry of Greenville took a chance on a $30 scratch-off ticket and won a $100,000 prize.

Ferry bought his lucky 200X The Cash ticket from the Sheetz on West Fifth Street in Washington. Ferry arrived at lottery headquarters Wednesday to collect his prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $70,782.

The 200X The Cash game launched this month with six top prizes of $5 million and 18 $100,000 prizes. Six $5 million prizes and 16 $100,000 prizes remain to be claimed.

Ticket sales from scratch-off games make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $900 million per year for education. For details on how $10 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Pitt County in 2021, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.