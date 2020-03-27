Greenville Mayor clarifies executive orders

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper issued a Stay at Home Order on Friday afternoon that goes into effect on March 30 at 5:00 p.m.

This follows a Stop the Spread Order issued by Greenville Mayor P.J. Connelly that limits movement in the city as of Thursday at 5 p.m.

Mayor Connelly issued the following statement in an effort to clarify the orders and which one applies to the residents of Greenville.

“We were pleased to see the governor issue a Stay at Home Order for the entire state as this helps to ensure that everyone across North Carolina is doing their part to stop the spread of COVID-19,” Connelly said. “However, we also know that with orders coming from the counties, cities, and now the state, this can create confusion among residents. Therefore, I want to ensure that residents and businesses of Greenville know that the City’s Stop the Spread Order is the one that applies to them until its expiration on April 10. As a reminder, this order limits movement throughout the city to only that which involves essential work or activities.”

Once the City of Greenville Order expires, the Governor’s Order will apply to all City of Greenville residents until it expires on April 29.

All of the details about the City’s Stop the Spread Order, including a copy of the Order, are available here.