Greenville men arrested in connection with early Thursday morning structure fire

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Three men have been arrested in connection with a structure fire reported early Thursday morning in Greenville.

Around 4 a.m., Greenville Fire-Rescue, and the Greenville Police Department were dispatched to 714 Atlantic Avenue for a structure fire.

First responders arrived on the scene and said they found a vacant building fully engulfed by flames.

Investigators determined the fire was intentionally set.

With the assistance of GPD dispatchers, they utilized the city camera system to help develop suspects in the case.

Thursday afternoon detectives arrested 22-year-old Matthew Devoe Klettner, 23-year-old Thomas Andrew Hollingsworth, and 22-year-old Evan Hugh Korbuesieski.

The Greenville men were each charged with felony breaking and entering and felony burn certain public buildings.

The investigation is ongoing.