Greenville mother arrested on child abuse charge; doctors report multiple injuries to child

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) A Greenville mother has been arrested on a child abuse charge following an investigation.

On October 5, the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an abused child, prompting an investigation.

The juvenile victim had been taken to the Children’s Emergency Department at Vidant Medical Center.

Hospital staff alerted the Pitt County Department of Social Services due to finding multiple serious injuries on the child, including the loss of multiple fingernails and toenails.

Further investigation discovered that the child was also positive for the presence of narcotics.

The child’s mother, Nikki Manning, 30, of Greenville, was arrested Tuesday, November 10, and booked into the Pitt County Detention Center on one charge of child abuse inflicting serious physical injury.

She was released after posting a $75,000 bond.