Greenville Museum of Art brings awareness to mental health in new exhibit

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – 2020 is a year of many different challenges — the pandemic, lockdowns, economic turmoil, and political and social disorder.

Mental health is affected by all of that and more.

The Greenville Museum of Art is bringing more awareness to that issue through a new exhibit.

It’s called “The Healing Through Art, Mental Health Awareness Exhibit”, and opens Friday, December 4th.

Darlene Williams helped make the exhibit happen. She says, “the mental health awareness show has everything to do with mental health, healing, expression, recovery. It gives a platform for artists of all ages.”

In this Greenville platform you’ll find the creations of James Nelson.

His father, Dave Nelson, says, “My son James was on the autism spectrum and he led a very troubled life.”

There’s one part of Nelson’s life that reflected his struggle — his art. His creations are now on display among other works all from people who’ve had their own struggles.

Jennifer Hodgson, works in the ECU Department of Human Development & Family Science.

“Each of these pieces is going to have a little description of what the artist was thinking and feeling when they created it. Not everybody communicates the same way but in the end we all have representations on how we feel,” says Hodgson.

Hodgson knows how important it is for these artists to share their feelings through their work.

One of the artists is her daughter, Lauren.

Lauren communicates through art, turning what she’s feeling inside, into something others can see.

“Art is my element, it’s my happy place, so seeing all these people who love what I love come together and do stuff like this it just really makes me really happy,” she says.

This exhibit at the Greenville Museum of Art is giving people viewing the work a way to send their own messages to these artists.

Visitors can offer their own feelings and encouragement to the artists, leaving them notes to express their view of the works.

The exhibit is also meant to educate and break down pre-conceptions surrounding mental health.

“Everyone has mental health just like everyone has physical health”, says Alston Cobourn, ECU Archivist.

That’s even something difficult for people dealing with their own mental health struggles.

Nelson explains, “My son never embraced the diagnosis or willingly accepted that he was having difficulties, and so the stigma is so strong in society that people adopt it as their own stigma.”

His son found an outlet through his art, but Nelson says James found the struggle to be too much.

“He was in a lot of pain and through his own hand he ended that pain.”

Dave Nelson hopes parents will see this exhibit and encourage their children to explore and share their emotions.

The exhibit will open tomorrow, December 4th Friday 5-8pm for Uptown Greenville First Friday ArtWalk.

Visitors must follow COVID-19 protocols. You can find more information at Greenville Museum of Art’s Facebook page, here.