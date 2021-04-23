Greenville Museum of Art hosting annual Fine Arts Celebration Weekend

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — After a year of social distancing and shutdowns, a local museum is working to bring the Greenville community back together.

The Fine Arts Ball is expected to be a time in which people across Greenville can come and enjoy not only each other but art as well.

“The art community is a very inclusive community, and we appreciate people of all types and all walks of life coming to enjoy our facility,” said Sim Asher, coordinator of the Greenville Museum of Arts.

That inclusivity is being shown at the Greenville Museum of Art’s Fine Arts Celebration Weekend. The annual event has taken place for decades, but in the age of COVID-19, coordinators knew they had to switch things up.

“We decided to space it out for the weekend and have it for three hours each night and let people enjoy being back at the museum,” said Asher.

Asher is one of three employees at the museum. He said the event is a way for them to reach out to the Greenville community, noting the art can be enjoyed by all.

“You don’t have to have a well in-depth knowledge of artwork to appreciate the aesthetics,” Asher said.

The celebration is expected to help not only fund the non-profits operations, but it helps support the artists as well.

“The auction pieces inside are consigned or outright donated,” said Asher. “If they are consigned, whatever the bid price ends up being the artist makes 50% of that so it’s a way of giving back to the artists.”

The night’s theme? A garden party.

“I think it’s a great theme that people can identify with whether it’s natural elements, flowers, being outside all of that encompasses the kind of weekend we anticipate,” Asher said.

The event is set to take place Friday and Saturday from 6-9 p.m. You can sign up here if you would like to attend.