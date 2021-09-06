Greenville Museum of Art to host ‘Summer Shindig’ fundraiser to close out the season

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — As summer begins to wind down, one local non-profit wants to go out with a bang. The Greenville Museum of Art will be hosting its annual “Summer Shindig” but this year instead of a kickoff to summer, it will mark the end of the season.

This community event is the museum’s second-largest annual fundraiser.

Sim Asher, Communications and Events Coordinator of the Greenville Museum of Art says the event is planned to bring people back together through music, art, food, and more, all while staying safe.

“People are obviously welcome inside of the facility, but we do have implementations where we will be directing foot traffic through the gallery space is we’re going to have a lot of volunteers, students from ECU, community volunteers that will sort of direct and navigate everybody through the space,” said Ascher.

He also says that events like this are important because it is a way for the community to come out and see what they have to offer.

“We strive to be a place of inclusivity and we want everyone to understand that our drive and passion is very present, and we are always looking to keep that forward momentum going and we want to share that with everyone,” said Asher.

The event will be held on September 9 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and will have several interactive activities for all communities across Eastern North Carolina.

There will also be silent auctions and art pieces offered for sale, which helps the museum stay open and for them to be able to spread that message of inclusivity for years to come.

The band the Still Shakers, a community favorite Asher says, will be performing at the event.

For more information and to purchase your tickets, click here.