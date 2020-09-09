Greenville Museum of Art to reopen Wednesday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The Greenville Museum of Art is reopening Wednesday after the pandemic closed its doors for most of the spring and summer.

They’ve spent the past six months giving the facility a deep cleaning. They’ve also been organizing and training for their reopening.

Visitors will see new hand sanitizing stations and notices of a mask and social distancing requirements.

Managers say high volume areas like entryways and bathroom facilities are a prime focus for their disinfection efforts.

Sim Asher tells 9 on your side that they want to provide people with the museum experience again even during this pandemic.

“We’re really focusing on everything remaining sanitized before and after usage. We want to make sure there are grace periods in between visitations so that we can take the proper steps to make sure we have done our cleaning,” said Sim Asher, The Greenville Museum of Art.

This reopening will allow visitors to see new exhibits and updates to permanent collection galleries.

Staff asks that you call ahead so they can help keep a good social distance between visitors.

