GREENVILLE N.C. (WNCT) — Raising money to help inmates find faith through a magazine given out at prisons was the goal of the Night of Hope event held by Greenville native Kristi Overton Johnson on Thursday night.



Johnson, a world champion water skier, author and international speaker, started the Victorious Living Magazine in 2013. Through that publication, she’s shared stories of hope and redemption from all over.



“Every dollar that has come in here, minus the expenses, we’ve already netted $100,000,” Johnson said. “That’s before tonight. That’s gonna send 100,000 of these magazines in. And it’s going to change easily a million lives, because we know it’s 10 lives at least every magazine.”



The lineup of speakers Thursday included eight-time Major League Baseball All-Star and four-time World Series champion Darryl Strawberry, as well as some former inmates who shared their stories of hope.

