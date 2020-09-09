Greenville neighborhood looks to city for help with noise

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — People in a Greenville neighborhood say they’re hearing too much noise. It’s so loud, they can’t hold a normal conversation in their back yards.

Just beyond the Planter’s Walk neighborhood is John Paul II Catholic High School.

On Friday nights, the football games can get pretty loud.

Some neighbors say they can live with that.

Their concerns deal with third parties, who may use the field other times during the week.

“We are not opposed to what I would call normal school athletic activity or even the reasonable expansion to third party use,” said Thomas Huener, a neighbor.

They are not okay with minimal noise and usage restrictions.

“The idea that this sort of activity could be pretty much unregulated throughout the year is something that is very disturbing to me,” said Huener.

Thursday, the Greenville City Council will consider an amendment for third party use of the field.

“My overarching sentiment about the text amendment, specifically the way it was written, was that it didn’t do those things and it basically put development interests ahead of the interests of citizens,” said Albi McLawhorn, a neighbor. “Our government should really work for us, not the other way around.”

To solve some of those problems, city leaders who wrote the original text amendment, the developer, and neighbors met to come up with a compromise amendment.

McLawhorn says the new version now includes certain restrictions for other groups using the field.

It’s now up to the Greenville City Council to vote yay or nay on the updated compromise amendment.