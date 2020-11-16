Greenville neighborhoods stranded in rising floodwater

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Parts of the east are facing a threat from flooding.

In Pitt County, the Tar River is rising, causing parks and roads to close. There’s only one way in and out of the Dockside Duplexes. The neighborhood sits right next to the Tar River. The road leading into the neighborhood is covered in feet of water, leaving dozens of residents stranded.

Brandon Edgerton lives at Dockside. He said he was surprised to wake up and see just how far the water rose overnight.

“Everywhere I look, it’s just water,” said Edgerton. “We have a backyard. We can see the backyard, but everywhere else is just water.”

Edgerton said unless you have a kayak or waders, you’re stuck.

Davis Jones also lives at Dockside. He said there’s four feet of flood water under his home.

“To pass the time, we were like, let’s try to go fishing,” said Jones. “So, we put some hot dogs on some hooks and 30 minutes later we caught our first catfish.”

Jones said he and his friends caught 11 catfish from his deck on Monday.

The Dockside neighborhood isn’t the only area submerged from flooding. River Park North is underwater, with just a picnic pavilion and volleyball net poking out above the surface.

At Greensprings Park and Town Common it’s a similar scene. The Greenway path is almost completely covered in both locations.