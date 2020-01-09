Greenville offering facade improvement grants

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The City of Greenville is offering property owners within an eligible area of the city and with eligible projects an opportunity to improve the look of their property with a façade improvement grant.

The grants are funded by the City of Greenville and awarded on a reimbursement basis with a maximum amount of $5,000 per façade (or side of a building).

Property owners must sign the application and, if selected, the contract.

Interested applicants must attend a required pre-application grant workshop where assistance is provided to complete applications.

The next workshop is scheduled for January 16, in Conference Room 329 of City Hall, 200 West Fifth Street.

More information about the grants, including a map of the eligible area, is available here.

The grants are awarded on a competitive basis.

The Historic Preservation Commission reviews all applications and makes recommendations to the City Manager, who makes the final decision.

If an interested property owner is unable to make it to the overall workshop on January 16, they may contact Domini Cunningham at (252) 329-4512 to schedule an alternate time to review the information presented at the workshop.