Greenville PD conducts active shooter training

The Greenville Police Department (GPD) is preparing this week in case of an active shooter event.

Tonight officers took part in active shooter and rescue scenarios to keep their skills sharp.

Civilians act as hostages and victims in the scenarios to allow officers to treat it as the real deal and make split-second decisions.

This training is in partnership between GPD and Greenville Utilities Commission (GUC) and was held at GUC headquarters.

It will be held weekly through the month of April.

GPD said in a tweet that if you see an increased police presence around GUC headquarters on Wednesdays, don’t be alarmed.