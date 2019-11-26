Greenville Physician honored with Attorney General Josh Stein’s Dogwood Award

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) Attorney General Josh Stein today announced that Dr. Mark Bowling has received the Attorney General’s Dogwood Award.

These awards are given annually to honor North Carolinians who are dedicated to keeping people safe, healthy, and happy in their communities.

“Dr. Mark Bowling is doing important work in eastern North Carolina to warn people about the dangers of e-cigarettes,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “I am increasingly concerned about the dangers these devices pose for people – especially young people. It is critical that the medical community speak out to prevent addiction and other diseases. I thank Dr. Bowling for his work.”

Dr. Mark Bowling is an interventional pulmonologist at Vidant Medical Center, where he has recently spoken out about the harmful effects of vaping and e-cigarettes he’s seen in his practice.

Dr. Bowling graduated from East Carolina University’s Brody School of Medicine and has been a fellow at Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center.

“I am very honored to be considered for this award, but the recognition really belongs to the combined efforts of East Carolina University’s Brody School of Medicine, Vidant Health, and the news media of Eastern North Carolina in their relentless effort to get this important information to our community,” said Dr. Mark Bowling. “Thank you!!”