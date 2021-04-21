Greenville-Pitt County ‘Says Yes’ to the Free, At-Home COVID-19 Testing Challenge

(Pitt County) – The Pitt County Health Department today released the latest figures on its Say Yes! COVID Test At-Home Testing Challenge, which provides households in Greenville-Pitt County with access to free, rapid COVID-19 test kits that they can self-administer in the comfort of their home to reduce virus spread and keep the community healthy.

The program update reveals that since its March 31 launch, Say Yes! COVID Test has placed more than 12,000 test kits into the hands of community members and is well on its way to achieving its 40,000 test kit distribution goal.

Greenville-Pitt County residents are encouraged to place their order online for doorstep delivery at CovidTestPittCounty.org or pick their test kit up in person by visiting one of the 10 pick-up locations profiled below, including the health department. Limited tests are available, and the opportunity will conclude at the end of April, while supplies last.

“The success of the At-Home Testing Challenge is a testament to our Say Yes! COVID Test community partners, who have been tirelessly rallying across Greenville and Pitt County to get test kits in hands and keep our community safe,” said Dr. Eve Savage, Greenville-Pitt County site manager for Say Yes! COVID Test. “We have great momentum and will keep it going. Encourage your friends and neighbors to ‘Say Yes,’ share their story, and keep testing to reduce the spread of COVID-19!”

The At-Home Testing Challenge aims to identify COVID-19 infection early by offering free tests for frequent testing to mitigate virus spread. Each free test kit supports home testing for two household members, who are asked to test three times a week, regardless of symptoms, for the best chance of identifying infection early. The entire testing process can be done privately at home, and tests only require a quick swab inside each nostril. No lab is required, and results can be read in just 10 minutes. Individuals who have not yet received the COVID-19 vaccine or who have the highest risk of exposure to COVID-19, such as people working or going to school outside the home, are ideal candidates for participation.

“To make a meaningful impact with this free testing opportunity, we need to bring the whole community on board by the end of April and ensure participating household

members are testing three times a week consistently,” said Dr. John Silvernail, Pitt County Health Director. “If we put these in our medicine cabinet or wait until we have symptoms, we will miss the moment. I’m urging as many Greenville or Pitt County households as possible to get tests today and commit to join the At-Home Testing Challenge for a healthier community.”

Greenville-Pitt County residents can also choose to take part in an optional research study to complete surveys and earn up to $50 in gift cards. For more information on the optional study and to order test kits, visit CovidTestPittCounty.org.