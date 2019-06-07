Greenville Police captain graduates from FBI National Academy

Five North Carolina law enforcement officers, including one Greenville Police captain, graduated from the FBI National Academy on Friday during a ceremony in Quantico, Virginia.

The FBI National Academy says Captain David Bowen, of the Greenville Police Department, was hand-picked by the department to complete the FBINA’s 10-week training course, which includes in-depth instruction in law, behavioral science, forensic science, understanding terrorism/terrorist mindsets, leadership development, communication, and health/fitness.

Each year, the FBI National Academy draws participants from every state in the U.S. and from 150 partner nations. The FBINA says law enforcement officers who attend the Academy return to their communities better prepared to meet criminal challenges.

The FBINA was created in 1935 with 23 students in the first class, and has since grown to a current enrollment of over 1,000 students each year.