Greenville Police Department cracks down on speeding

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Greenville Police Department is keeping a close eye on speedy drivers through a new campaign. Officers are working to educate people behind the wheel on the dangers of high speed while on the roads.

Traffic Officer Jeremy Cranford says he started noticing more drivers go over 15 miles per hour. He went to his sergeant about the issue. This…lead to a GPD effort to help educate people on their speeding, and the rules of the road.

“So our main mission out here in volunteer compliance, which is basically whenever somebody gets in the vehicle they’re going to voluntarily comply with the law,” said Officer Cranford.

Along with heightened police presence on the streets, GPD has also used social media to warn drivers about their speed.

“At the end of the day we don’t want to write citations, especially if you’re going sixteen or more over the posted speed limit which is what we’re seeing quite frequently,” said Officer Cranford.

GPD says it’s a good day for the department when they don’t have to write any tickets. Cranford says they’re planning to continue this campaign, as they monitor speeding drivers.

His main advice? Don’t speed.

“It’s better to get there late than to not get there at all,” said Officer Cranford.