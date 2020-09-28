Greenville police investigate domestic-related homicide; suspect charged with murder

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The Greenville Police Department is investigating a domestic-related homicide.

At approximately 1 a.m. Monday morning, officers of GPD were notified that a man had shown up at the Pitt County Magistrate’s Office and stated he had stabbed his girlfriend.

Officers determined the suspect, 52-year-old Kelby Ivan Cox and his girlfriend, 46-year-old Maynette Herbert, resided together at 3209 Summer Place.

When officers arrived at their apartment to check on Herbert’s welfare, they discovered her deceased from apparent knife wounds, among other injuries.

Cox has subsequently been charged with an open count of murder.

He is currently in the Pitt County Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing and a motive has not yet been determined.