Greenville Police investigate fatal crash

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The Greenville Police Department is investigating a fatal crash.

On Friday at approximately 11:00 p.m., GPD responded to a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Airport Road and N. Memorial Drive.

A preliminary investigation shows that a 2004 Pontiac Vibe was traveling westbound on Airport Road from North Greene Street and ran the red light at the intersection of Memorial Drive toward Pitt-Greenville Airport. The Pontiac Vibe entered the intersection in the path of a northbound 1995 Ford Ranger. The Ford Ranger had a green light in its direction of travel and struck the driver’s side of the Pontiac Vibe.

The driver of the Pontiac Vibe, 34-year-old Olivia Fawne Gay of Greenville, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the 1995 Ford Ranger, 24-year-old Treyvon LaDonte Page of Grifton, had minor injuries and was not transported.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone who has information pertinent to the investigation is asked to contact Officers A.S. Samuel or A.S. Lemon (252) 329-4315.

