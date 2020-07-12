Greenville police investigate suspicious death

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville Police Department is investigating a suspicious death over the weekend.

Shortly after 1 p.m. on Saturday, Greenville Fire-Rescue was dispatched to a gas leak at 504 B Roundtree Drive.

When authorities arrived they discovered 70-year-old Leonard Shackleford Sr. dead inside.

Evidence located at the scene leads detectives to believe the death is suspicious in nature.

They are treating it as a homicide.

Detectives are still waiting for an official ruling from the Pitt County Medical Examiners office.

