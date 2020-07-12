Breaking News
Attention: WNCT/Channel 9 moves to a different frequency. Click here for more.
Live Now
Click here to watch the latest 9 On Your Side newscasts

Greenville police investigate suspicious death

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville Police Department is investigating a suspicious death over the weekend.

Shortly after 1 p.m. on Saturday, Greenville Fire-Rescue was dispatched to a gas leak at 504 B Roundtree Drive.

When authorities arrived they discovered 70-year-old Leonard Shackleford Sr. dead inside.

Evidence located at the scene leads detectives to believe the death is suspicious in nature.

They are treating it as a homicide.

Detectives are still waiting for an official ruling from the Pitt County Medical Examiners office.

Stick with WNCT for more.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV