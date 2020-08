Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Police are conducting a homicide investigation on Summerhaven Drive in Greenville.

One person is dead, and the suspect has been detained.

There is no ongoing threat to the public at this time.

Law enforcement response has blocked at least one westbound lane of Firetower Road.

Traffic is still allowed through, but drivers should expect delays.

WNCT is working to learn more about the investigation.