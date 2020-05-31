CONTINUING COVERAGE: Pitt County and GPD asking all businesses to close amid protests

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Pitt County Emergency Management is asking all businesses to close immediately.

This is on order from the Greenville Police Department.

PREVIOUS AS OF 9:08 p.m.:

The Greenville Police Department is monitoring a protest that turned violent in the Uptown area.

Greenville Police PIO Kristen Hunter told WNCT they are asking for assistance from neighboring agencies.

At this time there are no injuries to report.

PREVIOUS AS OF 8:52 p.m.:

Police are warning people to stay away from the College Hill area.

Protesters are marching up 10th street.

PREVIOUS as of 7:45 p.m. :

Around 250 protesters are marching through Greenville, tearing down flags and shattering courthouse windows.

ATTENTION ALL RESIDENTS: For your safety, stay clear of First Street/downtown area. Officers dealing with disturbance. — Greenville Police (@GreenvillePD) May 31, 2020

Officers are ordering all uptown businesses to close and for residents to stay out of the area.

These videos were sent to us from eye-witnesses.

Protesters tell WNCT police used a gas to try and disperse protesters.

Protesters can also be seen here looking for rocks.

This is an ongoing story. WNCT will continue to monitor the situation and bring you updates as we get them