Greenville Police now accepting online reports

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Starting Monday, April 20, the Greenville Police Department will begin accepting online reports for certain non-emergency crimes that occurred within Greenville city limits.

The online reporting system provides a convenient way to report crimes that do not require the presence of an officer and it increases police productivity by freeing officers to perform other law enforcement activities.

Users can access the online reporting system by visiting the City of Greenville’s website: www.greenvillenc.gov. Once there, users can click on the “Police” subpage where they will find a “File a Report Online” button at the top of the page.

The following reports will be accepted via online reporting:

Damage to Property/Vandalism

Harassing Phone Calls

Theft/Larceny from Vehicles (no damage)

Theft/Larceny/Stolen Property (not stolen vehicles)

Lost Property

If you have an Emergency, or need to report a crime in progress, call 911.

GPD wants residents to know: