Greenville Police search for armed robbery suspect

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The Greenville Police Department are searching for an armed robbery suspect.

Just before 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, GPD responded to “Munchy’s,” located at 1205 W. 5th Street for a reported armed robbery.

The suspect jumped over the counter, displayed a gun and demanded money. He escaped with an undisclosed amount of cash.

As the suspect was leaving the store, he fired one shot in the direction of the store clerk. The clerk was not injured and no one else was in the store at the time of the incident.

The suspect is described as a black male in his 20’s, with 4-5 inch dreads or twists in his hair. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with “New Bern High School” written on the front and was last seen running west toward the area of Sheppard and 6th Street.

Crime Stoppers offers up to a $2,500 reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about this individual is asked to contact Greenville Police 252-329-4315 or Crime Stoppers (252) 758-7777.