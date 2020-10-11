Greenville Police search for man after shots fired at party

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Greenville Police are investigating after shots were fired at a party Saturday night.

At approximately 1:15 am an altercation took place at a party near the area of 4th Street and Meade Street. During the altercation one suspect reportedly fired two gunshots in the air.

The suspect with the gun is reported as a black male, approximately 5’10” to 6′ tall, with a bald head, wearing a white “Thrasher” t-shirt. He was last seen heading west on 4th Street.

Victims incurred minor injuries as a result of the altercation. There were no injuries related to the gunshots.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Greenville Police at 252-329-4315. Information can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 252-758-7777.