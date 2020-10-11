Greenville Police search for man after shots fired at party

Local

by: WNCT Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Greenville Police are investigating after shots were fired at a party Saturday night.

At approximately 1:15 am an altercation took place at a party near the area of 4th Street and Meade Street.  During the altercation one suspect reportedly fired two gunshots in the air. 

The suspect with the gun is reported as a black male, approximately 5’10” to 6′ tall, with a bald head, wearing a white “Thrasher” t-shirt. He was last seen heading west on 4th Street. 

Victims incurred minor injuries as a result of the altercation.  There were no injuries related to the gunshots.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Greenville Police at 252-329-4315. Information can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 252-758-7777.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV