Greenville Police seek public’s help to ID suspect in Walmart phone theft

Greenville Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a person accused of stealing two phones from a Walmart on Tuesday.

Detectives say surveillance cameras caught the man as he took two phones and left the store without paying for them.

The man then got into a newer model Honda Accord and drove away.

Anyone with information on this suspect or the theft can leave an anonymous tip by calling Greenville Crime Stoppers at 252-758-7777.

Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards for information leading to a suspect’s arrest and conviction.