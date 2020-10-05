Greenville Police seeking witnesses to pedestrian-involved crash

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The Greenville Police Department is seeking witnesses to a pedestrian involved crashed that occurred on Saturday, October 3.

Shortly after 8:30 p.m. on Saturday GPD responded to the area of South Memorial Drive near Thomas Langston Road for the report of a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian.

The preliminary investigation has revealed 41-year-old Richard Eric Dunn, of Greenville, attempted to run across the southbound lanes of Memorial Drive from the west side of the roadway.

A vehicle in the center lane Is believed to have slammed on the brakes to avoid Dunn; however, Dunn reportedly continued to attempt to cross and ran into the side of a second vehicle driven by 29-year-old Keishondia Niasia Artis of Kinston.

Artis remained on the scene and has cooperated with the investigation. An initial press release erroneously stated there were witnesses to the crash.

Anyone who may have observed what happened is urged to contact investigating Officer A. Vaughan, 252.329.3438.

Dunn is currently hospitalized at Vidant Medical Center with serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

No charges have been filed at this time.