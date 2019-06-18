Greenville Police still looking for woman who disappeared in May 2018

Greenville Police say they’re still looking for clues to the location of a Wilmington woman reported missing in Greenville more than one year ago.

Police say 70-year-old Bonnie Gitto, of Wilmington, was last seen in the 100 block of Fairlane Road in Greenville, on the afternoon of May 18, 2018, when she was visiting family.

Despite ongoing search efforts by family, friends, and law enforcement, no one has reported seeing Gitto since that day, and she has not contacted loved ones since then.

Gitto also has ties to the Rocky Mount and Nash County areas.

Greenville Police say detectives are still actively working on this case and hope to find her soon.

Anyone with information about Ms. Gitto’s disappearance is asked to call the Greenville Police Department (252) 329-4300. Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for credible information.