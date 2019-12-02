Greenville police to use GPS trackers in packages this holiday season

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Greenville police will start using GPS trackers in packages this holiday season.

The Greenville Police Department hopes the use of these trackers will prevent package theft.

Police are working with local residents to place GPS trackers inside packages in random neighborhoods throughout Greenville.

GPS-enabled packages will also be placed inside cars in busy shopping areas.

If someone steals the GPS-enabled package, officers and dispatchers will receive an alert and will be able to track where the package goes.

GPD offers some tips on how to prevent package theft:

• Have packages delivered to your work. Delivering packages to a job increases visibility and reduces the chances that your packages might be swiped unexpectedly.

•Schedule deliveries for times you will be home. This keeps packages from sitting unattended for long periods of time.

•Have a trusted neighbor retrieve your packages.

•Require a signature. This extra insurance ensures that you won’t have packages piling up at your door.

•Monitor your front porch. Security cameras or video doorbells can be used to keep an eye on your packages, deterring thieves from grabbing them off of your property.

For more information: https://www.greenvillenc.gov/government/police/crime-prevention/holiday-safety-tips

To report suspicious behavior call the Greenville Police Department at 252- 329-4315.