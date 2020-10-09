Greenville prepares for ‘Back the Blue Rally’ on Saturday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – On Saturday, October 10th, a planned ‘Back the Blue Rally’ will kick off in Greenville.

This event is not sponsored or connected in any way to Greenville, Greenville Police Department, or Pitt County Sheriff’s Department. The event is hosted by ‘Back the Blue Greenville NC.’

The event is scheduled to begin at the Pitt County Courthouse at 10am, wrapping up at noon. Following the rally, a parade is expected to take place.

“I think that most importantly we want people to be able to express their right to free speech,” said Mayor PJ Connelly.

“Our hope is those who decide to participate in the event will understand it’s important to show your support, not put anyone at harm, and make sure you’re safe,” said Mayor Connelly.

In a string of tweets sent out by ‘The City of Greenville’ twitter page, roads will be closed off and parking limited for the event.

The City of Greenville would like to make you aware of a planned event scheduled for this Saturday, October 10, 2020, at the Pitt County Courthouse, 100 West 3rd Street. The event is scheduled from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. with a parade to follow.#Thread 1/3 pic.twitter.com/Yeici5RLQk — City of Greenville, NC (@GreenvilleNC) October 8, 2020