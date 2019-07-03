Greenville prepares for Fourth of July celebration

Preparations

The City of Greenville is preparing for the annual Fourth of July celebration at the town common.

Tents are being delivered and assembled, the fireworks safety zone fence is being set up, and crews are preparing the area for the crowds. Greenville Fire/Rescue, Public Works, Parks and Rec and several other city departments are involved.

About the celebration

“The Fourth of July celebration is a great day to be at the town common, said Patricia Earnhardt Tyndall, the marketing and events coordinator for the Greenville Parks and Recreation Department. “We’ve got live music, our food vendors, bounce houses, face painting and all the game and things that go with the fourth.”

10,000 people are expected to be within the fireworks viewing area and, according to Tyndall, the park will be full.

“The chance for families to come picnic and hang out at town common and listen to music and then the feature of the day is the fireworks.” Patricia Earnhardt Tyndall

A new feature is being added to the celebration this year. A capture the flag scavenger hunt allows patrons to find 20 flags throughout the town common. After taking photos with each flag, players can go to the Parks and Recreation tent to redeem their prize. Players can participate anytime between 3 P.M. and 8 P.M.

Entertainment

“The live entertainment with the Six Pack Band starts at 3:30 here on the town common amphitheater stage, said Tyndall. “Then the radio sparks will start between 6 and 6:30, depending on transition time, and they’ll be partying until fireworks time.”

6-year-old Kyla Rae Nixon of Greenville will be singing the national anthem followed by Tim Ottinger who will be playing some “patriotic pieces” that he has put together.

The celebration kicks off at 3 P.M., live music begins at 3:30 and the fireworks show is at 9:15.