GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A message on Sup Dogs’ Twitter account said it all.

13 SEED?!!! Goodness.

That’s the hand that’s been dealt. But that hasn’t stopped supporters before.

BarstoolU has released its brackets for the new Best Bar Town contest. Voting begins Thursday for cities and towns all over the country that have been placed in a bracket-style format to determine the best bar.

Never underestimate the heart of a Champion! 📍Greenville, NC is comin

The contest replaces the Best Bar one that Sup Dogs won three times in four years: 2022, 2020 and 2019. Instead of voting for Sup Dogs, you’ll be voting for Greenville, using the unique hashtag BarstoolU will be providing.

Greenville is a No. 13 seed and squares off with Baton Rogue, La. in the first round in BarstoolU’s South Region. Raleigh is listed as a No. 16 seed and will face Athens, Ga., the South top seed.

The rules are pretty simple:

So vote, tell your friends and let’s see what happens this year.