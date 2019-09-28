Greenville Rescue participates in ‘Pullin’ for Pink’ fire engine fundraiser

Greenville Fire Rescue is raising money in the fight against breast cancer with their fourth annual Pullin’ for Pink fire engine pull fundraiser.

Hosted at Eastern Radiologists Breast Imaging Center, ten teams came to to see who can pull a firetruck 100 feet the fastest.

Money raised contribute to helping raise donations to support breast cancer treatments and programs.

Last year the event raised more than 28 thousand dollars

One teammate from Greenville Fire Rescue’s team explains the impact that this event has.

“Breast cancer is a real thing and with events like this it can help raise money for research, different kinds of things that can help people that have breast cancer,” says Ahmad Green.

The winners received a prize of two ECU football tickets, a gift card to smashed waffles and a free half day kayak rental from Knee Deep Adventures.

Second place won a gift card to smashed waffles and a free starter at bad daddy’s burger joint.

Although Greenville fire rescie came in second, they anticipate on competing again at next year.