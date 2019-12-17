Greenville Rotary Club celebrates 100 years

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The Greenville Rotary club was founded in December of 1919 with only 22 members and now the organization has almost 100 active members involved.

Monday night members and friends of the club came to Rock Spring Center in Greenville to celebrate the milestone.

“I really think that’s what we as individuals should all be about. What can we do for others? And that’s Rotary, service above self,” said Rocky Jacobs, Past District Governor of Rotary International

Rotary international has 1.2 million members and 35,000 clubs across the globe. Internationally, the goal of Rotary is to help eradicate polio across the world and locally Greenville Rotary partners with Aces for Autism.

Something that many of the members say that they are proud of.