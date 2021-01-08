Greenville state trooper passes away after battle with COVID-19

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

1st Sgt. Timothy _Lee_ Howell (NC State Highway Patrol Facebook photo)

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol on Thursday announced the death of a trooper who worked in Greenville due to COVID-19.

In a Facebook post, Col. Glenn M. McNeill, Jr. said that First Sgt. Timothy “Lee” Howell died at UNC Medical Center in Chapel Hill. He was part of the Troop A, District 9 group based in Greenville.

The post read: “It is with great sadness that I inform you of the passing of First Sergeant Timothy “Lee” Howell (A911) after a courageous, lengthy battle with COVID-19. FSG Howell was called to his eternal home today at 2:39 p.m. from UNC Medical Center in Chapel Hill and was supported by his loving family. Details related to a celebration of life ceremony will be forthcoming. Lee is survived by his mother, Mrs. Burma Howell, daughters, Mrs. Bailey Owens & Ms. Olivia Howell, brother, Mr. Lynn Howell and girlfriend, Ms. Krystal Westbrook. Please keep the entire Howell family and his Troop A, District 9 family in your continued thoughts and prayers.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV