Greenville state trooper passes away after battle with COVID-19

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol on Thursday announced the death of a trooper who worked in Greenville due to COVID-19.

In a Facebook post, Col. Glenn M. McNeill, Jr. said that First Sgt. Timothy “Lee” Howell died at UNC Medical Center in Chapel Hill. He was part of the Troop A, District 9 group based in Greenville.

The post read: “It is with great sadness that I inform you of the passing of First Sergeant Timothy “Lee” Howell (A911) after a courageous, lengthy battle with COVID-19. FSG Howell was called to his eternal home today at 2:39 p.m. from UNC Medical Center in Chapel Hill and was supported by his loving family. Details related to a celebration of life ceremony will be forthcoming. Lee is survived by his mother, Mrs. Burma Howell, daughters, Mrs. Bailey Owens & Ms. Olivia Howell, brother, Mr. Lynn Howell and girlfriend, Ms. Krystal Westbrook. Please keep the entire Howell family and his Troop A, District 9 family in your continued thoughts and prayers.”