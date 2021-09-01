Greenville teens arrested on fraud charges

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Two Greenville teens were arrested on fraud charges, according to the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office.
On June 15, deputies took a report of fraudulent purchases stemming from a stolen debit card. The victim reported that a total of approximately $12,000 had been stolen from her bank account during a one-month period.
On August 31, detectives arrested Jacqueline Carrie Barr, 19, and Nyja Lashay Hemby, 19, both of Greenville. Barr was booked into the Pitt County Detention Center for:
- Obtaining Property by False Pretense (50 Counts)
- Identity Theft (48 Counts)
- Felony Conspiracy (6 Counts)
- Financial Card Theft
- Financial Card Fraud
- Attempted Financial Card Fraud
- Attempted Obtaining Property by False Pretense
- Violation of Release Condition (2 Counts)
Hemby was charged with the following:
- Obtaining Property by False Pretense
- Identity Theft
- Felony Conspiracy (3 Counts)
- Attempted Financial Card Fraud
A $150,000 secured bond was set for Barr for the financial crimes and an $80,000 secured bond was set for violating release conditions, for a total of $230,000 secured.
Hemby was booked at the Pitt County Detention Center and was released under a $15,000 secured bond.
Deputies said more arrests are expected in the case.